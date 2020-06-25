Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump: No autonomous zone in DC, while I'm president

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/26/2020 at 12:58am

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they walk past protest signs affixed to fencing surrounding a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 20, 2020. AP photo/Patrick Semansky photo

Zachary Stieber

The Epoch Times

An autonomous zone won't be allowed in the nation's capital, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, June 23.

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington D.C., as long as I'm your president," the Republican said in a social media statement. "If they try, they will be met with serious force!"

Protesters tried using fencing and other barriers to create a cordoned off area they described as the "Black House Autonomous Zone" late Monday, June 22.

The zone was located in Lafayette Park, near the White House.

As demonstrators tried sealing off the area,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/26/2020 02:45