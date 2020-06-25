Trump: No autonomous zone in DC, while I'm president

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they walk past protest signs affixed to fencing surrounding a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 20, 2020. AP photo/Patrick Semansky photo

Zachary Stieber

The Epoch Times

An autonomous zone won't be allowed in the nation's capital, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, June 23.

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington D.C., as long as I'm your president," the Republican said in a social media statement. "If they try, they will be met with serious force!"

Protesters tried using fencing and other barriers to create a cordoned off area they described as the "Black House Autonomous Zone" late Monday, June 22.

The zone was located in Lafayette Park, near the White House.

As demonstrators tried sealing off the area,...