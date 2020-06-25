CIF adds sand volleyball pending state concurrence

Sand volleyball is expected to become the newest CIF San Diego Section sport.

A unanimous CIF Board of Managers vote, May 20, approved sand volleyball as a CIF San Diego Section sport contingent upon CIF State Federated Council recognition of sand volleyball as an authorized sport. Sand volleyball would be for girls only. Although only two players from each team will be on the court at the same time, the match format will be similar to doubles play in tennis, which also includes singles sets, as five tandems from each school would compete against five tandems from the other school.

“I th...