Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Liverpool clinches league title, ends 30-year drought

 
Last updated 6/25/2020 at 6:33pm

Liverpool supporters celebrate as they gather outside of Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, June 25, 2020 after Liverpool clinched the English Premier League title. Liverpool took the title after Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea on Wednesday evening. (AP photo/Jon Super)

ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - The 30-year wait is over. Liverpool is champion of England again.

Liverpool clinched its first league title since 1990 on Thursday, ending an agonizing title drought without the players even having to take the field.

Instead, the Premier League crown was secured when Chelsea beat second-place Manchester City 2-1, a result that means City can no longer catch Liverpool with seven games remaining.

For the city of Liverpool, this has been a party three decades in the making, and even the restrictions caused by the coronavirus failed t...



