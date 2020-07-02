Meadowood CFD assessment adjusted

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an adjustment to the Community Facilities District assessment for Pardee Homes’ Meadowood development.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote, Wednesday, June 24, approved the assessment and also certified the results of the election to approve the assessment. Because the Meadowood property is uninhabited and Pardee Homes is the sole property owner, the sole vote was in favor of the new rates. Pardee Homes requested the change due to modification of the boundaries of specific tax zones to correlate with the phasing of the development and also due t...