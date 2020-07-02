Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Meadowood CFD assessment adjusted

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/3/2020 at 3:23am



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an adjustment to the Community Facilities District assessment for Pardee Homes’ Meadowood development.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote, Wednesday, June 24, approved the assessment and also certified the results of the election to approve the assessment. Because the Meadowood property is uninhabited and Pardee Homes is the sole property owner, the sole vote was in favor of the new rates. Pardee Homes requested the change due to modification of the boundaries of specific tax zones to correlate with the phasing of the development and also due t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2020 08:21