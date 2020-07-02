Israeli leader's son takes center stage in corruption sagas
Last updated 7/5/2020 at 12:49pm
ARON HELLER
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — As scandal-plagued Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands trial for corruption, his 28-year-old son has emerged as a driving force in a counterattack against critics and the state institutions prosecuting the longtime Israeli leader.
A favorite of the prime minister's nationalistic base and far right leaders around the world, Yair Netanyahu has become a fixture in the news, clashing with journalists on social media, threatening lawsuits against his father's adversaries and posting online content deemed so offensive that Facebook briefly susp...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)