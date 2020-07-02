Residents participate in Creek to Bay cleanup
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free volunteers joined an "army" of socially distanced volunteer environmental champions by cleaning up litter and pollution throughout Fallbrook Saturday, June 20.
The event, held in conjunction with I Love A Clean San Diego's Creek to Bay cleanup, was one of hundreds of small efforts across San Diego County which helped prevent tons of litter from entering local creeks, bays and the ocean.
This 18th annual cleanup is the largest single day environmental action event in San Diego and resulted in over 5,777 pounds of trash and over 1,549...
