Residents participate in Creek to Bay cleanup

 
Last updated 7/3/2020 at 5:10am

The most interesting item found during Fallbrook Beautification Alliance's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free cleanup day is discovered by a mother and her two sons from Scout Troop 731. From left, Jackson Liebes, Susan Liebes and Jacob Leibes find an antique box of Hudson's Dry Soap, while cleaning up in Zone 5.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free volunteers joined an "army" of socially distanced volunteer environmental champions by cleaning up litter and pollution throughout Fallbrook Saturday, June 20. 

The event, held in conjunction with I Love A Clean San Diego's Creek to Bay cleanup, was one of hundreds of small efforts across San Diego County which helped prevent tons of litter from entering local creeks, bays and the ocean.

This 18th annual cleanup is the largest single day environmental action event in San Diego and resulted in over 5,777 pounds of trash and over 1,549...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
