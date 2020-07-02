Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

 
Last updated 7/6/2020 at 9:57am



MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in Manhattan federal court for for Maxwell, 58, who was arrested last week at a $1 million estate she had purchased in New Hampshire.

Maxwell, the daughter of British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, was the former girlfriend a...



