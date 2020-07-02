US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

MATTHEW LEE AP

Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won't take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration or if circumstances change. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said he would reverse the decision on his first day in office if elected.

The withdrawal notification makes good on President Donald Trump's vow in late May to terminate U.S. participation in the WHO, wh...