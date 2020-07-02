Wall Street drifts as tech stock gains offset other losses

STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are drifting on Wednesday, as more gains for big tech companies help make up for weakness elsewhere across Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher, as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, after swinging between an earlier gain of 0.8% and a loss of 0.3%. Treasury yields and oil prices were also holding relatively steady. But caution still hung over markets, as gold nudged toward its highest price since 2011.

The up-and-down trading was reminiscent of the market's moves over the last month, where Wall...