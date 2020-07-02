SD County unemployment drops to 14.3%, but likely to rise after recent health orders
Last updated 7/8/2020 at 7:08pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Unemployment in San Diego County has dropped to 14.3%, but is likely to start increasing again due to modified public health orders, a report released today by the San Diego Association of Governments found.
While unemployment has slowly but steadily declined from the high of 25% the week of May 9, county health orders on Tuesday closing bars, indoor dining at restaurants and indoor business at zoos, museums, movie theaters and other businesses will likely take a toll on the region.
"The recent rollbacks in opening could significantly impact the food and beverage industry,...
