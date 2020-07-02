Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

SD County unemployment drops to 14.3%, but likely to rise after recent health orders

 
Last updated 7/8/2020 at 7:08pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Unemployment in San Diego County has dropped to 14.3%, but is likely to start increasing again due to modified public health orders, a report released today by the San Diego Association of Governments found.

While unemployment has slowly but steadily declined from the high of 25% the week of May 9, county health orders on Tuesday closing bars, indoor dining at restaurants and indoor business at zoos, museums, movie theaters and other businesses will likely take a toll on the region.

"The recent rollbacks in opening could significantly impact the food and beverage industry,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
