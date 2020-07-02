Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Re: 'A call for Americans to get a backbone and stand up' [Village News, Miller Letter, 6/25/20]

 
My husband and I moved to Fallbrook from Virginia one and a half years ago. We have found this village to be breathtakingly beautiful. Every day we comment to each other how grateful we are to live in this lovely town.

We have made many friends who have been so welcoming. After less than a year we felt that we truly were home.

What we don’t understand is why one of our town’s inhabitants says so many negative things, in the Village News, about people that don’t agree with her politics. On June 18, in the Opinions section, she deemed all leftists to be hateful. Her comments sadden me. I consider her to be my neighbor. If I saw her fall down, I would run to help her. If she had a flat tire my husband would stop to change it. We wouldn’t first ask if she was conservative or liberal. I’m inclined to think she would do the same for us.

Please, Diana Miller, let’s be good neighbors who care about each other. When we forget about the things that unite us, we are doomed. Of course, we will not agree on everything. By showing kindness and concern to our neighbors we will be on the way to a more united world. Let’s work together and live up to Fallbrook’s slogan, “the friendly village.”

Debbie Meadows

 
