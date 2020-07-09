SD County reports 558 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Last updated 7/12/2020 at 9:45pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported 558

new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, raising the region's totals to 19,929

cases and the death count remaining at 422.

Of the 8,505 tests reported Saturday, 7% were positive new cases. The

14-day rolling average for positive tests is 6.1%. The target is less than 8%.

The 7-day daily average of tests is 7,853.

Of the total positive cases, 2,036 or 10.2% have been hospitalized and

535 or 2.7% of cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit.

Two new community outbreaks, one in a healthcare setting and the oth...