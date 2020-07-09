SD County reports 558 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Last updated 7/12/2020 at 9:45pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported 558
new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, raising the region's totals to 19,929
cases and the death count remaining at 422.
Of the 8,505 tests reported Saturday, 7% were positive new cases. The
14-day rolling average for positive tests is 6.1%. The target is less than 8%.
The 7-day daily average of tests is 7,853.
Of the total positive cases, 2,036 or 10.2% have been hospitalized and
535 or 2.7% of cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
Two new community outbreaks, one in a healthcare setting and the oth...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)