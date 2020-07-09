Off-campus training programs scheduled in the area for high schoolers

Off-campus, non-school related training has reportedly begun for high school-aged athletes hoping to compete for Fallbrook Union High School in the fall when and if sports resume as previously scheduled.

Last week, Fallbrook High girls cross country head coach Vickie Knox announced that summer conditioning would begin Tuesday, June 30, through Martial Arts Concepts in Fallbrook and all athletes would be required to sign a waiver with the business to participate.

“They will be training under our studio and not Fallbrook High until the kids are allowed back on campus,” Knox wrote in her F...