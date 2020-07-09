Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years

 
Last updated 7/13/2020 at 12:59pm

STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday it is dropping the "Redskins" name and Indian head logo, bowing to recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans.

A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it's unclear how soon that will happen. But for now, arguably the most polarizing name in North American professional sports is gone at a time of reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the U.S.

The t...



