Trump Demands Payroll Tax Cut In Next Relief Bill Or He May Refuse to Sign

TOM OZIMEK

The Epoch Times

President Donald Trump insisted that the next COVID-19 relief bill must contain a payroll tax cut and liability protection for businesses, otherwise he might not sign it into law.

Trump made the remarks on Sunday’s interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, with the president saying, “I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut, yes.”

Wallace asked Trump how key is the presence in the next stimulus package of the tax cut and a liability waiver, which according to draft relief bill provided by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell...