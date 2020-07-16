Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment

JILL COLVIN and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.

The Supreme Court blocked the administration's effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form, with a majority saying the administration's rationale for the citizenship question — to help enforce voting rights — appeared to be contrived.

Trump said in the memorandum that he had determined that "r...