County intensifying COVID-19 outreach to Latino communities

The county is intensifying its outreach efforts to Latinos across the region because they are carrying a bigger burden of COVID-19 compared to other groups.

County health officials are greatly concerned about the disproportionate impact the virus is having in Latino communities. They are responding to this health inequity by ramping up education and outreach to help address systemic barriers that are contributing to Latinos being more severely impacted by COVID-19.

The county has launched a new TV, radio, online and signage campaign describing protective measures and community resources....