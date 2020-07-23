How COVID-19 spreads

Can COVID 19 spread like the measles?

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization said no, but I say they could be wrong. The “super spreader” events that I have been reading about are all evidence that the “experts” are wrong, and that the coronavirus can be spread by speech droplets under 5 microns in size, just like the measles.

Hundreds of tiny droplets are produced every second during normal talking. Those tiny droplets evaporate within a second to become what is known as an aerosol, also called a suspension, and can float around for tens of minutes, or even hours.

In conditions where there is either stagnant air or recirculated air, the tiny droplets can gradually accumulate to the point that everyone in the building gets sick. Each person could be in a separate room, yet eventually everybody is breathing the same air.

The aerodynamics of a person talking in a loud tone in an environment of stagnant air are: During each second of speaking, air containing hundreds of tiny invisible droplets of rapidly evaporating oral fluids project horizontally from between the speaker’s lips at a velocity of 10 to 12 feet per second, slowing down as it mixes with the air between the infected person and the person they are talking to. Could that be you?

If the speaker is infected with COVID-19, one can envision a diffuse cone-shaped cloud containing highly infectious tiny droplets of slobber, slowly descending as it continues to grow from the speaker’s lips for as long as they keep talking. If the speaker is wearing a mask, the cloud is not projected out in front of them toward you or me, but instead surrounds the speaker like a shroud.

Jeffery Jones