By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Delana Sehnert receives vocational education scholarship

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 11:27am

Delana Sehnert is the winner of a vocational education scholarship.

The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation gave 2020 Fallbrook High School graduate Delana Sehnert a vocational education scholarship.

Although the 2020 San Diego County Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak and the market livestock show was held virtually rather than at the fairgrounds, the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation awarded scholarships to 22 recipients. Sehnert received this year's only vocational education scholarship.

"Very grateful," Sehnert said.

The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation has seven categories of scholarships.

"I was going to apply for one of the Don Diego sc...



