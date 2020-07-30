Avoid hair loss in stressful – and other – times

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – People go partially or fully bald for any number of reasons – hormones, genetics and aging, among others – but since National Hair Loss Awareness Month arrives in August in the middle of a pandemic-fueled recession, one factor is taking center stage. Stress.

“Stress certainly can contribute to hair loss because it can affect hormone levels,” Dr. Patrick Angelos, author of “The Science and Art of Hair Restoration: A Patient’s Guide,” said. “Any number of stressful events can lead to a sudden loss of hair, although in those cases the hair typically w...