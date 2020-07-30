Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

AP Interview: Heat's Leonard stands for anthem, explains why

 
Last updated 8/1/2020 at 2:31pm



TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Meyers Leonard has a brother who served two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines. He carries a military-themed backpack, wears combat boots and has a phone loaded with Navy SEALs who are his friends.

He also makes this clear: "I absolutely believe Black Lives Matter," he said.

Still, Leonard simply could not bring himself to kneel for the national anthem.

Wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that he ordered to say "Equality," and as all other coaches and players around him knelt, Leonard stood for the play...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

