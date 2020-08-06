Two art benches land at same location

Fast forward from Nov. 2, 2019, when the "Take A Seat" art bench auction was held at Vince Ross Village Square, the artists who painted their creations and the buyers who lovingly placed them in their yards said they have found it a challenge to stay healthy and positive.

The art bench auction was started to raise funds to support Save Our Forest's environmental education programs through chair Jackie Heyneman and retired Fallbrook elementary school teacher Jean Dooley who, along with volunteers, worked with children at the schools. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the education progra...