Amid impasse, White House and Democrats continue talks on CCP virus relief

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., held a meeting Monday, Aug. 3, for about two hours in Washington on a pandemic relief measure.

Pelosi told CBS News that the meeting was “productive,” telling reporters afterward that “we’re moving down the track,” without elaborating.

Schumer, meanwhile, added that “there is a desire to get something done as soon as we can,” although there are some issues that still need to be worked out.

“We’re making some p...