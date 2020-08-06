Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jack Phillips
The Epoch Times 

Amid impasse, White House and Democrats continue talks on CCP virus relief

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/7/2020 at 2:21am



White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., held a meeting Monday, Aug. 3, for about two hours in Washington on a pandemic relief measure.

Pelosi told CBS News that the meeting was “productive,” telling reporters afterward that “we’re moving down the track,” without elaborating.

Schumer, meanwhile, added that “there is a desire to get something done as soon as we can,” although there are some issues that still need to be worked out.

“We’re making some p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020