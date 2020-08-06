Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Associated Press 

Searchers in Beirut recover more bodies days after blast

 
Last updated 8/7/2020 at 9:22am

BEIRUT (AP) - Rescue teams pulled more bodies from the rubble of Beirut's port Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital, killing nearly 150 people and wounding thousands.

Outside the port area, women cried as they waited for news about missing relatives.

Among the four bodies recovered in the last 24 hours was that of 23-year-old Joe Akiki, a port worker missing since Tuesday's explosion. His body was found in the rubble near a grain silo that was shredded along with other buildings in the port.

The explosion also devastated...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

