MLB Morning: Padres edge light-hitting Dodgers, Trout homers twice in Angels win

Padres edge light-hitting Dodgers 2-1 on Hosmer's RBI single

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The young Padres dropped two of three at home against the Dodgers recently. San Diego arrived in Los Angeles and immediately got the seven-time NL West champions' attention by stealing the series opener.

Eric Hosmer singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the sixth inning, and the Padres won 2-1 on Monday night after their bullpen fired eight scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.

Cal Quantrill (2-0) got the victory with three innings of relief. He allowed two hits and struck out three. Drew Pomeranz retired the side in the ninth for his third save.

"We talked about it to begin the year, we're going to need a big group of guys," Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. "So it's just nice to see them get their opportunity and contribute. They all stepped up against a very tough lineup and made pitches."

Joc Pederson bobbled the ball on Hosmer's hit to left and couldn't attempt a throw as Trent Grisham scored from second after Dustin May (1-1) walked him, giving the Padres a 2-1 lead.

Austin Hedges homered with two outs in the fifth to tie it at 1. It was Hedges' third hit and first homer of the season and only the second home run given up by May.

Emilio Pagán retired Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner in order in the eighth, and the Dodgers managed just four hits. Betts, Bellinger and Turner were 1 for 4 with a strikeout each.

"Those guys pitched just great," Tingler said. "And for two of the guys to do it without game reps in seven to eight days, hats off."

Trout homers twice, helps Angels rally for 10-9 win over A's

ANAHEIM (AP) - Mike Trout is beginning to believe there might be something to the notion of having added power after the birth of a child.

The reigning AL MVP has certainly been on a tear since son Beckham was born. Trout homered twice Monday night, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, as the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early five-run deficit for a 10-9 victory that snapped the Oakland Athletics' nine-game winning streak.

"People ask me about this Dad power. I guess it is a thing," Trout said. "There's nothing like being a Dad."

With three hits in the series opener, Trout is 11 for 30 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in the past seven games. He rejoined the team in Seattle on Aug. 4 after his wife, Jessica, gave birth to Beckham on July 30.

"I am a little more relaxed. Leading up to it I was extremely worried about the coronavirus," Trout said. "I didn't want to have it and come home. But we have been keeping it safe in the Trouthold and everyone in the organization has been doing a good job."

Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani also homered for the Angels.

Trout's solo drive off Yusmeiro Petit (1-1) in the eighth helped Los Angeles stop a three-game skid. It was the 20th multi-homer game of Trout's career, which tied Tim Salmon and Vladimir Guerrero for the franchise record.

"We had a rough weekend. We weren't doing our jobs when we had our chances," Trout said. "But this is a new homestand and we got a huge win against an Oakland team that was coming in hot."

Los Angeles trailed 9-4 in the fourth before Trout began the rally with a two-run drive into the Angels' bullpen in left field. Ohtani had an RBI double in the inning to bring them to 9-7 and then tied it with a two-run homer to center in the sixth.

It was Ohtani's 44th career home run, which tied Tadahito Iguchi for fourth in the majors by a Japanese-born player.

The Angels' bullpen, which has struggled this season, allowed only two hits over the final five innings.

Noe Ramirez, Keynan Middleton, Felix Peña (1-0) and Ty Buttrey held Oakland scoreless. Buttrey earned his second save.