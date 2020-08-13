Fallbrook Climate Action Team presents NASA scientists

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk called “How We Can Avoid Climate Disaster” led by three former NASA scientists: Pat Casson, Dave Hollenbach and Larry Caroff. The talk will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Pat Casson was a research scientist and correctly predicted there would be volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon, Io.

Dave Hollenbach was former director of the Center for Star Formation Studies and a research scientist at NASA and the SETI, Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, Institute.

Larry Caroff was a research scientist and administrator at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Washington. He taught an adult class on clobal climate change at Stanford University.

They will present an analysis of policy proposals and whether they will be enough to head off catastrophic warming. To get the Zoom link, sign up for the group’s e-blast at http://FallbrookClimateActionTeam.org. Fallbrook Climate Action Team has been holding Zoom meetings since May.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.