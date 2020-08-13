Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Martin Tank to be enhanced with landscaping

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 5:08am



The replacement of the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s Martin Tank will be complemented by additional landscaping.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote, July 27, approved an additional $45,000 for landscaping expenses. The full amount allows the planned landscaping to proceed if expenses exceed the estimated $38,974 for 19 trees and irrigation infrastructure.

“The board felt it was a reasonable step to invest in the landscaping,” Jack Bebee, general manager of FPUD, said.

The Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project will include conveying the Santa Margarita River water to the Gheen Zone e...



