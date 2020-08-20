Kudos for Sonny's Muffler

Hello Fallbrook!! Recently I had work done on my truck at Sonny's Muffler.

I enjoyed a conversation and education from a man named Matt. I have to say this right out loud. Matt was honest, transparent, educated, inclusive and DID everything he said he would do. None of this business of 'there were hidden costs' talk like from people who don't know their job.

My experience at Sonny's Muffler was perfect. If only all businesses followed their lead. Just sending out kudos where they are earned.

Ruth Noyes