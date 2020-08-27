REINS to host virtual fundraiser

FALLBROOK – The REINS Country Hoedown fundraiser will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, as a virtual livestream on YouTube and Facebook Live. Attendees can host their own in-home “watch party with a purpose,” bid on the online silent auction, listen to live music by Clay Colton and watch the new REINS video premiere. Donations for the silent auction will be accepted until Monday, Sept. 21.

Anyone who needs assistance to set up their TV or computer for YouTube or Facebook Live, call REINS at 760-731-9168 before Oct. 8.

For more information, visit http://reinsprogram.org about the event and how to donate and participate.

Submitted by REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.