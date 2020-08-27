Fallbrook football coach is excited to have a start date

Troy Everhart, head varsity football coach of Fallbrook High School Warriors, says he and the team are excited to play football again when the season opens Jan. 8, 2021.

When the CIF San Diego Section released its sports calendar for the 2020-2021 sports year, the countdown clock began ticking for Troy Everhart, head football coach of Fallbrook High School.

Entering his second season at the helm for the Warriors, Everhart will coach a team dealing with adversity.

Everhart, who came to the program with 14 years of head coaching experience in the state of Ohio, met for the first time in summer 2019 with assistant coaches and program stakeholders, July 23, one month shy of the team's first game.

He took over the program from Jim Fisher, also a recent new...