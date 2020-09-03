'History of Pickleball' wins sports writing award

Mother-daughter Jennifer Lucore and Beverly Youngren win an award from the National Indie Excellence Awards in the sports category for their book "History of Pickleball – More Than 50 Years of Fun!"

OCEANSIDE – The 14th annual National Indie Excellence Awards recognizes "History of Pickleball – More Than 50 Years of Fun!" as the 2020 winner in the sports category.

Co-authors Jennifer Lucore and Beverly Youngren, who are both passionate about the sport of pickleball, said they are very honored to receive this recognition for their book.

"Your book embodies the standards of excellence that this award was created to celebrate. We salute your talents," NIEA said to the mother-daughter team who are both former Fallbrook residents. "This year's entries continue an upward trend in high-quality publishing, even among first time or newer authors. The competition is intense."

A leader and veteran of publishing award contests, the NIEA is open to recent English language books in print from independent, university and self-publishers. Recognizing the merit of authors, publishers, editors and designers NIEA champions self-publishers and the independent presses who go the "extra mile" to produce high quality books in all aspects from the written word to design and production.

To order "History of Pickleball – More Than 50 Years of Fun!" visit Amazon or for a signed copy visit the authors' website at https://allpickleball.com/.

To view the 14th annual NIEA winners, visit https://www.indieexcellence.com/14th-annual-winners.

Submitted by Jennifer Lucore and Beverly Youngren.