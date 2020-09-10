Plein Air competition open to all artists

Artist Carol Hardy participates in the Fallbrook Art Association's 2019 Plein Air Competition at The Grand Tradition Garden and Estate. This year's contest will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association is holding its fifth annual Plein Air Competition, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at The Grand Tradition Garden and Estate. This one-day event is open to all artists.

Determined by judge Char Cee Colosia, cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners plus honorable mentions ribbons. Participants can sign in at 9 a.m. at the Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, pay their $25 entry fee for members or $30 for non-members and have their materials stamped. The plein air artists can paint any subject on the grounds and will return finished painting no later than 2 p.m.

The awards presentation will be at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to join the fun at this unique location. For more information, visit http://fallbrookartassn.org and also see location pictures at http://grandtraditions.com.

Winners are invited to show in The Gallery, Plein Air Works, from Sept. 22 to Oct.18, at 127 N. Main Avenue in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.