Blue Lotus Nature School is a world of new discoveries for children

The "waterwall" is a wall that has different kinds of tubes where children can pour water from the top and watch it go down the tubes in unique ways.

Horses, chickens, rabbits and more – these are just some of the fun, outdoor aspects to experience at Fallbrook's Blue Lotus Nature School.

Owner and founder Stacie Stricker first experienced an outdoor preschool for herself when her daughter attended one in Santa Barbara 10 years ago.

At the time, people had thought she had lost her mind but now, the idea is more widely accepted, according to Stricker.

"I found that outdoor schooling fostered a long-term connection with nature," Stricker said. "We fell in love with the Reggio Emilia teaching philosophy. Reggio focuses on learning throu...