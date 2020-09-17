Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

In memory of Fallbrook's "GTO Man," Warren Lee Stuber

 
Last updated 9/17/2020 at 3:05pm

In today's COVID-19 lifestyle, he might say, "Keep calm and burn rubber."

Warren was born outside Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 15, 1935. He lost his life in a vehicle accident in Fallbrook, Feb. 5, 2019. He would have turned 85 this year.

Having served in post-Korean War U.S. Army from 1955-59, he was a concerned veteran. His family legacy is auto engineering. He is survived by cousin Gerry Stuber and son Karl Stuber.

Warren's many good friends often remember and still ask about him and his renowned dragster, the GTO.

A quote that epitomizes his life is: "Don't live life as a spectator, examine it, espouse new ideas with enthusiasm, grasp life aggressively, and squeeze every drop of excitement, satisfaction, joy and usefulness to unleash life's potential" – F. Baumgartner.

Rest in peace, Warren, you are not forgotten.

 

