Suez to improve Rainbow tank staircases

Last updated 9/17/2020 at 12:57pm

Suez Water Technologies and Solutions will install additional tank fall protection improvements at Rainbow Municipal Water District reservoirs.

Rainbow’s board voted 4-1, with Helene Brazier casting the dissenting vote, Aug. 25, to approve a change order to the 2018 contract.

“This adds some additional safety enhancements for our steel reservoirs,” Tom Kennedy, general manager of Rainbow, said.

In October 2018, Rainbow approved a $1,528,626 contract with Suez to install staircases in the district’s steel water tanks and railing systems on the top of those tanks. The contract cover...