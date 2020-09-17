Suez to improve Rainbow tank staircases
Last updated 9/17/2020 at 12:57pm
Suez Water Technologies and Solutions will install additional tank fall protection improvements at Rainbow Municipal Water District reservoirs.
Rainbow’s board voted 4-1, with Helene Brazier casting the dissenting vote, Aug. 25, to approve a change order to the 2018 contract.
“This adds some additional safety enhancements for our steel reservoirs,” Tom Kennedy, general manager of Rainbow, said.
In October 2018, Rainbow approved a $1,528,626 contract with Suez to install staircases in the district’s steel water tanks and railing systems on the top of those tanks. The contract cover...
