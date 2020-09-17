Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Vallecitos School District obtains 100 hot spots

 
The Vallecitos School District approved a contract with T-Mobile to provide 100 hot spots for students who need wireless internet connections for distance learning.

The school board’s 4-0 vote Tuesday, Sept. 8, with Sally Forester unable to participate in the meeting, actually approved two contracts. A grant gave the school district three months of free service for 75 hot spots and one contract funds those hot spots for 12 months. The other contract adds 25 hot spots for the 12-month period.

“We’re excited that we're going to provide this to all of our students who need them,” Mar...



