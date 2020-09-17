220-acre fire breaks out at Camp Pendleton, forward progress stopped

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 220-acre vegetation fire broke out Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Camp Pendleton Marine Base.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews were working on containment at 5:08 p.m. but the forward rate of spread has been stopped, according to a tweet from Camp Pendleton.

"It poses no threat to anything but smoke will be seen for the remainder of the day,'' the tweet from the base said.

The fire is in the X-Ray impact area of the base.