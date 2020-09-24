California has the second most coronavirus restrictions

CALIFORNIA – To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Their data set ranges from whether the state has any penalties for noncompliance with COVID-19 legislation to whether the state has required face masks in public and health checks at restaurants.

Below are highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Coronavirus restrictions in California (1=Fewest, 25=Average):

· 16th – Requirement to wear a face mask in public

· 18th – State guidance on customer health che...