SDG&E announces wildfire safety advancements for 2020 wildfire season

SAN DIEGO – Building on its commitment to wildfire safety, San Diego Gas and Electric is implementing new and additional wildfire safety tools and enhancements in 2020 that will help prevent powerline wildfire ignitions and reduce impacts associated with public safety power shut-offs.

Some enhancements were tested early this fire season, by the first set of Santa Ana winds and elevated fire weather conditions last week, and the results were positive.

Enhancements include new physical improvements to SDG&E electrical infrastructure that are targeted to result in a 25-30% reduction in the...