Melo named San Diego County Teacher of the Year

Jose Melo knew very little about Valley Center until he was assigned a student teaching position at Valley Center Middle School. He now teaches there and what he did there was formally the reason for his San Diego County Teacher of the Year selection. His experiences as a Fallbrook High School student were a key element in the teaching demeanor which provided him with the teacher of the year award.

Five teachers received 2020-21 San Diego County Teacher of the Year honors. Each school district was allowed to nominate a teacher using the criteria of the teacher's commitment to students, teaching and lifelong learning. The district nominees were evaluated by a panel of former recipients, school district and San Diego County Office of Education administrators, and a parent representative.

The selection panel based their choices on student progress, school and community involvement, teaching philosophy, knowledge of education current issues and trends, promotion and development of the teaching profession, school culture, and ability to serve as an ambassador of education.

"It's a complete honor to receive this recognition," Melo said. "It's quite a recognition. I've had the opportunity to work with amazing colleagues and great students."

Melo noted that many of his colleagues were also deserving of the award, especially as they adjusted to the circumstances caused by the coronavirus outbreak. "Teachers have done a fabulous job," he said.

"It's a nice recognition but a recognition for all teachers," Melo said. "I feel like I was just the lucky one that got the recognition."

Melo noted that teachers have different reasons for deciding to enter their profession. "At the end of the day it's all about students. That's what drives the teachers. We want to do what's right for students," he said.

His Fallbrook High School experience caused Melo to pursue a career in teaching. "I was really inspired by the teachers that I had when attending Fallbrook High School. I had great educators," he said. "All the educators that I had were fantastic."

The two Spanish teachers Melo had while at Fallbrook High School stood out. He had Ricardo Leyva for Spanish in ninth grade and Susana Isakson as his Spanish teacher for 10th through 12th grades. "They really became the role models that I needed," Melo said. "Seeing their passion is what drove me to become a teacher."

Melo was born in Mexico and when his family came to the United States in 1995, they settled in Fallbrook. He attended Maie Ellis Elementary School from kindergarten through second grade, Fallbrook Street School for third grade, Live Oak Elementary School from fourth grade through sixth grade, and Potter Junior High School for seventh and eighth grades before his four years as a Fallbrook High School student.

Melo was not considering college when he first started Fallbrook High School. "I was just doing my best to pass my classes," he said.

The AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program focuses on students without a college-going tradition in their families. "It just prepares them for the opportunity of going to a college or a four-year university," Melo said. "It really targets those first generation college students."

Melo was part of the AVID program while at Fallbrook High School. "That was one of the programs that helped me step out of my comfort zone and exposed me to community service," he said.

His father worked in agriculture after moving to Fallbrook and was working in agriculture when Melo was in high school. His mother was initially in agriculture after the move to Fallbrook and worked in a restaurant during Melo's Fallbrook High School years.

Melo is the third of five children and was the oldest child still living at home when he was in high school so, with both parents working, he took care of his younger brother and sister instead of participating in athletics. "I did not get a chance to play any sports," he said.

Melo also received support from Fallbrook High School's Migrant Education Program which helps students with parents working in agriculture.

"It's a place that made me the person that I am today," Melo said of Fallbrook.

Melo graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2008 and then attended California State University San Marcos. "I had the opportunity to attend college," he said.

"Something beautiful in this country is that it embraces diversity," Melo said. "I've been granted so many opportunities in the United States, and I truly appreciate that."

Most Cal State San Marcos students who desire a teaching career obtain a degree in liberal studies rather than education and participate in the school's teaching program after their graduation. "The moment I enrolled in college I decided to pursue a degree in liberal studies," Melo said.

In 2012, Melo received his Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal studies. He then enrolled in the Cal State San Marcos teacher credential program and received his credential in 2013.

The teacher credential program is for two semesters. Half of the program is classroom instruction while the other half is student teaching at a different school each semester.

Melo's student teaching for the first semester was at San Elijo Middle School in San Marcos. His second semester assignment was at Valley Center Middle School. Melo was not familiar with that community. "I knew where Valley Center was, but I knew very little," he said.

The professors rather than the students choose the schools for the student teaching assignments. "It was a blessing coming to Valley Center," Melo said. "It was quite an opportunity."

After he received his teaching credential, the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District hired Melo in 2013. He teaches dual language social studies to seventh grade students and also teaches English language development.

The social studies instruction is in both English and Spanish, and the goal is to have the students completely bilingual in the subject matter. Melo noted that the format allows students to bring their knowledge into the classroom. "I think that part is essential," he said.

Melo learns his students' cultures and hobbies to determine the best way to teach those students. "Every student is unique," he said.

He added that what works one year might not work the following year.

"I think that is essential to anyone that works in education," Melo said of teaching to individual students. "We as educators need to connect with our students, know about our students."

Melo's personal background is incorporated into his teaching methods. "Many students go through a lot, even before this COVID started," he said. "I'm always amazed by their creativity, their willingness to try new things."