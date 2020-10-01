Main Street now closed all weekend long for businesses to expand

Customers are seated at tables placed on Main Avenue in Fallbrook Saturday, Sept. 26, as traffic was closed all weekend over two blocks in order to give downtown businesses a chance to expand into the street.

Last Friday, two full blocks of Fallbrook's Main Avenue were closed to through traffic starting at 3 p.m. and they stayed that way throughout the weekend.

The same will happen this weekend.

"Ever since I've been in this position, people have asked to close down the street, both merchants and residents," Lila MacDonald, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO, said. "They feel that it would, first of all, be for safety because people scream down the street. And then second of all, they like that vibe of what Santa Monica has or the different areas, different towns, small towns that closed down two...