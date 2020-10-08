NCL's San Luis Rey chapter announces annual membership drive

FALLBROOK – The San Luis Rey Chapter of National Charity League Inc., the nation’s premier mother-daughter volunteer organization, announced its annual membership drive and began accepting applications from women with daughters in sixth grade through eighth grade who reside in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Vista and some areas in Oceanside.

Over the past year, the chapter has donated approximately 2,700 community service hours. Some of their local partners include Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Food Pantry, American Heart Association, The Angel Society, Fallbrook Skilled Nursing, New Haven...