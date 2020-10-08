Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Garden club hosts a virtual summer picnic

 
Last updated 10/7/2020 at 12:10pm

Bowl of tomatoes

Village News/Courtesy photo

The tomatoes used in all three recipes come in different colors and sizes.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club held its annual summer picnic virtually this year. However, families were the beneficiaries of all home-grown fruits and vegetables. More pictures and recipes can be found at www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

While visiting the website visitors can also check out the continuing virtual flower show, Busy Bees (kids') activities, a listing of local nurseries/garden suppliers, community resources, and links to Pest Notes, Plant Database and more.

FGC provides many benefits to members, discounts and great upcoming guest speakers on Zoom.



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

