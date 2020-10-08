DHS Announces ICE Enforcement Actions On Criminal Aliens Released Due To California Sanctuary Policies

ICE ERO Officers in Los Angeles, a sanctuary city, arrest criminal aliens with criminal records who are subject to removal from the United States.

October 7, 2020

WASHINGTON – Today the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the conclusion to a week-long targeted enforcement operation that resulted in the apprehension of over 125 at-large aliens across the state of California, where sanctuary policies have largely prohibited the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in the arrest of criminal aliens.

The ICE enforcement actions, which took place Sept. 18 to Oct 3, targeted aliens subject to removal who were arrested for crimes but were released by state or local law enfo...