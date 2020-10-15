Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Gomez earns associate degree

 
Last updated 10/14/2020 at 5:11pm



ATLANTA – Georgia State University conferred an associate degree to Enrique Gomez of Fallbrook during the summer 2020 semester.

More than 2,000 students earned degrees by Georgia State University at the associate, bachelor’s, master’s and professional degrees during the summer 2020 semester.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.

Submitted by Georgia State University.

 

Rendered 10/16/2020 09:21