Temecula Valley Hospital now offers the EBUS procedure for lung cancer diagnosis
Last updated 10/14/2020 at 6:10pm
TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital has acquired the Olympus EBUS Solution to perform endobronchial ultrasound transbronchial needle aspiration. The latest American College of Chest Physicians Lung Cancer Guidelines recognizes EBUS-TBNA as the best first test for lung cancer diagnosis.
Up until now, the gold standard for lung cancer staging was a surgical procedure. Now EBUS-TBNA offers a minimally invasive solution that delivers equally reliable sample collection in the outpatient setting. EBUS is proven for helping physicians diagnose and stage lung cancer and diagnose other pulmonary d...
