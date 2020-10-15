Temecula Valley Hospital now offers the EBUS procedure for lung cancer diagnosis

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital has acquired the Olympus EBUS Solution to perform endobronchial ultrasound transbronchial needle aspiration. The latest American College of Chest Physicians Lung Cancer Guidelines recognizes EBUS-TBNA as the best first test for lung cancer diagnosis.

Up until now, the gold standard for lung cancer staging was a surgical procedure. Now EBUS-TBNA offers a minimally invasive solution that delivers equally reliable sample collection in the outpatient setting. EBUS is proven for helping physicians diagnose and stage lung cancer and diagnose other pulmonary d...