Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rollover crash closes Highway 76 near Pala

 
Last updated 10/19/2020 at 9:32am



Cal Fire San Diego County Fire Department reported a car that rolled over on Highway 76 near Rice Canyon Road near Pala Monday, Oct. 19 that included a natural gas leak closed the road for a period of time while the situation was mitigated.

Both lanes of Highway 76 were closed until traffic could be controlled to allow one lane of traffic to pass.

The scene was cleared by 9 a.m., there were no reports of injuries or what caused the accident.

