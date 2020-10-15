Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jenin Younes
Special to Village News 

Consider the Great Barrington Debate and its critics

Three of the world’s top epidemiologists published the Great Barrington Declaration, advocating opening societies across the globe immediately

 
Last updated 10/16/2020 at 9:54am



Three of the world’s top epidemiologists published the Great Barrington Declaration, a short treatise that advocates a controversial approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, Oct. 4,. Professors Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford University and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University argued that societies across the globe should reopen immediately and completely.

Instead of observing measures designed to slow the spread of the virus, the young and healthy should resume normal activity to incur herd immunity and thereby protect those vulnerable to...



