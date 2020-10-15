San Diego region projected to lose $12.4 billion in 2020 due to pandemic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may cost the region's economy more than $12.4 billion in 2020, according to a report released Thursday, Oct. 15 from the San Diego Association of Governments.

According to the SANDAG report, which looks at the first six months following stay-at-home orders, $4.8 billion in wages were lost and more than 176,000 people in San Diego County lost their jobs. The report also found that a disproportionate impact of job losses landed on women, minorities, lower-income earners and younger employees.

Compared to March, the report found in Ju...