Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego region projected to lose $12.4 billion in 2020 due to pandemic

 
Last updated 10/15/2020 at 2:22pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may cost the region's economy more than $12.4 billion in 2020, according to a report released Thursday, Oct. 15 from the San Diego Association of Governments.

According to the SANDAG report, which looks at the first six months following stay-at-home orders, $4.8 billion in wages were lost and more than 176,000 people in San Diego County lost their jobs. The report also found that a disproportionate impact of job losses landed on women, minorities, lower-income earners and younger employees.

Compared to March, the report found in Ju...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

