Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

MWD approves incentive program for multifamily housing toilet replacements

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2020 at 11:12am



The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California adopted a program to provide incentives for replacing toilets at multi-family housing properties.

MWD’s Oct. 13 board meeting included approving a $250 incentive to replace toilets with a flush volume of 3.5 gallons or greater and a $125 incentive to replace toilets with a flush volume of 1.6 gallons or greater. MWD also authorized up to $2.75 million annually for the program, which including administration costs is expected to fund the replacement of approximately 10,000 toilets each year.

In December 2018, MWD authorized a pilot pro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/22/2020 16:41