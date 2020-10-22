MWD approves incentive program for multifamily housing toilet replacements

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California adopted a program to provide incentives for replacing toilets at multi-family housing properties.

MWD’s Oct. 13 board meeting included approving a $250 incentive to replace toilets with a flush volume of 3.5 gallons or greater and a $125 incentive to replace toilets with a flush volume of 1.6 gallons or greater. MWD also authorized up to $2.75 million annually for the program, which including administration costs is expected to fund the replacement of approximately 10,000 toilets each year.

In December 2018, MWD authorized a pilot pro...